CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $42,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $150.03 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.