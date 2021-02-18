CROAT Trading Up 27.6% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $261,757.79 and $14.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,458,255 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

