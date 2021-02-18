CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.98

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $18.92. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 24,462 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossAmerica Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $710.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 411.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth $77,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

