Crossvault Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

