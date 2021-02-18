Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys 11,503 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.7% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 815.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,716 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 710.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.75. 28,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day moving average is $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

