Crossvault Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 45,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,374,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 299,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,061. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

