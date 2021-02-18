Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 100,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,861,014. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.