Crossvault Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 177,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 146,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

