Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (CCS.L) (LON:CCS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (CCS.L) (LON:CCS) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 276.30 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 276.30 ($3.61). 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.70).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of £14.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a software-as-a-service solution that enables large companies to manage third-party assurance at scale with a particular focus on cyber security; and Rizikon Standard, a cyber-risk and general data protection regulation (GDPR) compliance assessment tool for small to medium companies.

