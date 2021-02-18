CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after buying an additional 230,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after buying an additional 149,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,085,948 shares of company stock valued at $207,601,613. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.32.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.58. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of -496.99 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.