CrowdWiz Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $1.13 million and $17.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.05 or 0.00644397 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,500,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,210 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.