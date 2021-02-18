Crown Price Reaches $0.16 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Crown has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $28,756.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,064.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $710.45 or 0.01364558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.20 or 0.00467107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00035269 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003782 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004925 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,601,104 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

