Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

CYRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.88. 10,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,607. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.