Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Tops $319,263.76

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $319,263.76 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

