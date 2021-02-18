Cryptonite 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $363,560.04 and $24.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,313.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.17 or 0.03734234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.00440545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.24 or 0.01356835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.29 or 0.00505302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.68 or 0.00461248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.33 or 0.00326089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00028514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

