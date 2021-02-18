Cryptopay (CPAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,406.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $4,406.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.78 or 0.00845633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00035195 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.78 or 0.04991753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00016961 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,231 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.