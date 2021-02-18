CryptoPing (PING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $2,281.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00372535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00059866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00085111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00082699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00437043 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,542.01 or 0.85896761 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

