Cryptrust Price Hits $0.0000 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Cryptrust has traded 116.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $59,560.08 and $192.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.95 or 0.00371891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00060117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00078663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00085265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00082894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00437378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,506.74 or 0.85781253 BTC.

Cryptrust Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

Cryptrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.