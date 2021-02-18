CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.90-4.20 for the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. Compass Point started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

