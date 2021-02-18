CubeSmart (CUBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CUBE opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

