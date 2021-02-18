Cubiex (CBIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $406,743.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 47.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex has a market cap of $2.94 million and $406,743.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 313.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cubiex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00373020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00079488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00083113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00083596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.04 or 0.00435792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00175675 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Cubiex Coin Trading

Cubiex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.