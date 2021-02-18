Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.96. 16,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,627. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

