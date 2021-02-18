Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Down 5.1%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 59,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,293,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Curis alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.29.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Curis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.