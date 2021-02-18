Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) shares traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

