Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.