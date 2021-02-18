CUTcoin Reaches Market Cap of $14.13 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $306.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00312935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002276 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00013484 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 133,353,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,353,961 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

