Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

