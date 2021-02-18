Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 2208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.
The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.
CUTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $608.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.60.
About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.
