CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $6.81. 391,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 95,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

