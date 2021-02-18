Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Shares Down 12.9%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ)’s share price traded down 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 153,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 88,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. The company provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a Web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes.

