Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.10

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $9.05. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 565,511 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.
