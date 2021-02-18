Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.10

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $9.05. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 565,511 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,710,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.