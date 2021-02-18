Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Trading Down 8.7%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 16,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 998,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $39.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

