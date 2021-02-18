Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) were down 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 9,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,587,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTH)
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.
