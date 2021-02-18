Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CYTK opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $162,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,712 shares of company stock worth $8,928,827. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cytokinetics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

