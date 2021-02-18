Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $119,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 489,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $3,036,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.