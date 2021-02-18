DA Davidson Raises Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $165.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEGA. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.95. 10,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,729. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.97. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $387,300. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

