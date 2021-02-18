Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $41.63. 35,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,992,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of -11.44.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.