Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $41.63. 35,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,992,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of -11.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
