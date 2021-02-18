Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

DDAIF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.05. 22,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

