Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.50. Daktronics shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 93,726 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $341.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.37 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

