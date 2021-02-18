Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.05-8.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lowered Dana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

