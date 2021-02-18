Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Down 8%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 115,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,509,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.
The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
