Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Down 8%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 115,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,509,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

