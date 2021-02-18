Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 20,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $239.91 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

