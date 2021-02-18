Danakali (LON:DNK) Shares Down 8.7%

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK)’s share price was down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 18,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.94 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.87.

About Danakali (LON:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.