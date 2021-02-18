Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Critical Survey

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Danimer Scientific and AdvanSix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 AdvanSix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Danimer Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.38%. AdvanSix has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.09%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than AdvanSix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danimer Scientific and AdvanSix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdvanSix $1.30 billion 0.59 $41.35 million $1.43 19.18

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A AdvanSix 1.50% 4.17% 1.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of AdvanSix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of AdvanSix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdvanSix beats Danimer Scientific on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danimer Scientific

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capra, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

