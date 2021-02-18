DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 64.3% Higher This Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $5.86 or 0.00011402 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $96.17 million and $23.16 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.34 or 0.00368134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00060727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00080503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00083063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00434262 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00176119 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

DAO Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.