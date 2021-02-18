DAO Maker Market Cap Reaches $84.52 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00010098 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $84.52 million and approximately $12.41 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 71.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.69 or 0.00459838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00058913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00074798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00081515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00413197 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

DAO Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

