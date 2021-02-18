DAOstack 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $97,138.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and $97,138.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 98.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,164.79 or 0.99710052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00043847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00168650 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

