Dash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.10 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Dash has a market cap of $3.08 billion and $3.10 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $309.07 or 0.00602264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 84.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00033904 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.92 or 0.02879940 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,981,047 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

