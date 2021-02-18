DATA (DTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.36 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, DATA has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a market cap of $11.58 million and $1.36 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00062822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.61 or 0.00851398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030545 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.76 or 0.05071792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00050783 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017450 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

