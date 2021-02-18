Data I/O (DAIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

